$33.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post sales of $33.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.43 million and the highest is $35.50 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $30.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $119.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.96 million to $121.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.55 million, with estimates ranging from $137.51 million to $139.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 11,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.22 million, a PE ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

