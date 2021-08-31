$33.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce sales of $33.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.38 billion and the highest is $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $31.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $134.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.45 billion to $137.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $134.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.51 billion to $138.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.81. 492,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,941,186. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

