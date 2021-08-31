30,131 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,131 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $102,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,395. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

