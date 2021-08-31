$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

VFC traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $76.98. 1,234,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

