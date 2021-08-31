2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2U stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. 18,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,795. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. 2U has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. Equities analysts expect that 2U will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

