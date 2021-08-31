$240.49 Million in Sales Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will post sales of $240.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.80 million and the lowest is $240.17 million. Invacare posted sales of $211.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $913.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $912.06 million to $915.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $946.01 million, with estimates ranging from $939.40 million to $952.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invacare.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Invacare has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $295.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invacare by 859.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.