224,650 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 224,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,924. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61.

