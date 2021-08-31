21,859 Shares in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMBI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iMedia Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.85.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

