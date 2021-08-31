207747 (OTC.TO) (OTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 24th

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from 207747 (OTC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

