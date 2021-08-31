$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $124.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.