$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $124.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

