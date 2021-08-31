$2.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.35. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $208.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $209.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 37.0% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 97.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hubbell by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

