184,000 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $74,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $68.50. 44,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,059. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 263.51, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

