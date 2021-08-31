17,261 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 501.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,626,000.

RWJ opened at $118.56 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57.

