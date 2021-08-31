17 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $291.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $292.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

