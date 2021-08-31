1,564,213 Shares in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,564,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,405,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth $75,097,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Core-Mark by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Core-Mark by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Core-Mark by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

CORE stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. 1,335,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,372. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CORE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.