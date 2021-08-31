15,452 Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $5,922,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERII. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

