$128.55 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce sales of $128.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.30 million and the highest is $132.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $120.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $489.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.90 million to $501.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $570.65 million, with estimates ranging from $537.70 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACAD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

