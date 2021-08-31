12,476 Shares in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $116,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

