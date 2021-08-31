$10.10 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $10.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $43.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $108.21 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.08. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

