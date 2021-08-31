1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLWS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,950 shares of company stock worth $4,050,377. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 271.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 40,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

