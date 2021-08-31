1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $567,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,870,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,377 in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,562,000 after buying an additional 311,947 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after buying an additional 394,111 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

