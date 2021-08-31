$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. APA posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95.

APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

