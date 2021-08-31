$1.21 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Plexus reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $5,055,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Plexus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

