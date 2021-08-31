$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Exelon reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Exelon stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $49.25. 2,938,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,867. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $49.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after acquiring an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

