$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.05. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,796. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

