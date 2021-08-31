-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to post ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canoo by 138.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canoo by 1,849.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter worth $11,894,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth $12,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

GOEV stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.25. Canoo has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

