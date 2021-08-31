$0.47 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.53. Cognex reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,324. Cognex has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

