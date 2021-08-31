$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.