$0.33 EPS Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.