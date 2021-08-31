$0.33 EPS Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.