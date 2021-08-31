-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of MGTA opened at $6.37 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $373.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 148,458 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

