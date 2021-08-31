-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,631 shares of company stock worth $48,792 and sold 31,965 shares worth $487,144. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $10,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.