-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 107,324 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 107,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 73,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.35. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

