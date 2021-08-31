-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

