$0.15 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Franklin Covey also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 13.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC opened at $43.02 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $609.03 million, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.