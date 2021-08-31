-$0.12 EPS Expected for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CLBS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.