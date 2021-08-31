-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

