$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RISE Education Cayman.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Several research firms have commented on REDU. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock remained flat at $$0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 146,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,311. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.