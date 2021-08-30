Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 707 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in uniQure were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in uniQure by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 371,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,623 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,450 shares of company stock worth $696,149 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

