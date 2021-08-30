Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 448.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $801,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,095,972 shares of company stock valued at $10,808,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

