Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,320.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $51.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,650 shares of company stock worth $1,803,505. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

