Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. On average, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin acquired 3,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

