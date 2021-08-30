Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $5,007,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 776.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

EXLS stock opened at $120.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,420.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

