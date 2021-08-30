Zoracles (ZORA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Zoracles has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $1,000.12 or 0.02050159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded up 115.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

