Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,073. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

