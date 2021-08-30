Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

NYSE LFC opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 6.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4951 per share. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 74.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

