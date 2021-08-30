Zacks Investment Research Lowers FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ:FAT opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74. FAT Brands has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $167.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.09.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,274.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

