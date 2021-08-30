Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,899. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $98.06. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

