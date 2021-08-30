Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.09. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 820%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $5.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

