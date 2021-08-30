Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce sales of $392.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.00 million and the highest is $466.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $178.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 209.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. 54,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.65. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

