Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Commvault Systems posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,222. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after buying an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.59, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.78.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

